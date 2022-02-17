Caleb Pace, DPM has joined Shelly Sedberry, DPM in the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic physician rotation. Dr. Pace received his Bachelor of Science degree in Cell and Molecular Biology from Missouri State University with a Minor in Chemistry. His Medical Education and Residency background includes the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, IL; Unity Point Health – Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge, IA; and James H. Quillen V.A.M.C. in Mountain Home, TN. Dr. Pace provides comprehensive foot and ankle care including wound care and conservative as well as surgical treatment modalities. You may schedule an appointment with Dr. Pace by calling the Specialty Clinic at 417.876.3613.