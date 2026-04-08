C edar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) announces a transition in its clinical leadership. Effective April 1, BreAnn Jackson, RN, BSN has concluded her service as Chief Nursing Officer.

CCMH Administration expresses their sincere gratitude to Jackson for her years of service and her many contributions to the organization. The hospital team wishes her much success in her future pursuits.

“While leadership transitions involve change, they also provide an opportunity for our team to band together and move forward,” said Don Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer at CCMH. “I am firmly dedicated to the advancement and long-term sustainability of CCMH. Together with our incredible leadership team and staff, we are on a clear path to reaching our fullest potential. I am excited about our future and the role we play as a cornerstone for the health of our communities.”

To ensure steady leadership and continued excellence in patient care, Jennie Noakes, RN, MSN, has accepted the position of Interim Chief Nursing Officer. She has served as nurse manager at CCMH since June of 2025, bringing a wealth of clinical and leadership experience to the role.

“Jennie’s roots in our community and her proven leadership within our nursing departments make her the ideal person to guide us through this transition,” Carpenter added. “Her appointment ensures that our clinical standards remain high as we move forward with some major developments.”

Noakes began her healthcare career as a Certified Nursing Assistant, advancing through roles as a Licensed Practical Nurse and Registered Nurse. Throughout her career, she has gained experience in diverse settings, including acute and critical care, mental health, hospice, and outpatient clinics. Her previous leadership roles have equipped her with specialized skills in staff management, working with electronic health records systems, quality improvement initiatives, and regulatory compliance. In February 2025, she earned a Master of Science in Nursing – Nurse Executive from Northwest Missouri State University.

“The Board of Trustees is grateful for BreAnn Jackson’s dedicated service to CCMH and wish her the best,” said CCMH Board President Melissa Gallette. “We are confident in Jennie Noakes’ leadership as Interim CNO and we look forward to supporting the continued strength and stability of our hospital.”

This transition marks a period of intentional progress for CCMH. The hospital continues to invest in the infrastructure and personnel necessary to serve as a reliable healthcare resource for the region for many generations to come.