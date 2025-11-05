Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) is pleased to welcome Becky Riley, LPN as the new Program Director at the Senior Life Solutions program.

CCMH’s Senior Life Solutions program is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of individuals, typically 65 and older, experiencing depression or anxiety related to life changes that are often associated with aging. As Program Director, Riley will be responsible for directing and coordinating the activities of program staff to ensure quality patient care and providing community education to create awareness of the program.

Riley attended Clinton Technical School, graduating in 2019, and passed her licensing exam in February 2020. She has spent the last five years in a variety of clinical settings from hospital, to in-home, to family practice. However, most of her experience has been in long-term and geriatric care with her most recent job as a long-term care travel nurse.

Riley said, “Senior health has become a passion of mine and mental health is a major component of living your best in your golden years. Coping with the challenges of aging can be difficult for many people and our program can really make a difference for those who are struggling.”

Anyone can refer a patient to the program, including a physician, family member, the patient, or another healthcare professional.

For more information about CCMH’s Senior Life Solutions program, call 417-876-3656.

About Senior Life Solutions

Founded in 2003, Senior Life Solutions is managed by Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC), a leading behavioral healthcare management company. PMC manages inpatient behavioral health units, intensive outpatient programs, and telehealth services in more than 35 states. For more information, visit www.psychmc.com.

About Cedar County Memorial Hospital

Cedar County Memorial Hospital, located in El Dorado Springs, Missouri, has been serving Cedar County and the surrounding communities since 1960. With 10 acute care beds and a dedicated team of more than 130 healthcare professionals, the hospital provides a full range of services, including 24-hour emergency care, advanced diagnostic imaging (CT and MRI), clinical laboratory testing, surgical procedures, physical and occupational therapy, and swing bed services. Cedar County Memorial Hospital is committed to delivering innovative, patient-centered care and using best practices to promote health and enhance the quality of life for its Friends, Family & Neighbors.