Citizens Memorial Hospital patients and community members interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can join the waitlist at http://bit.ly/CMHVAX2021 and be notified when the vaccine is available.

Current CMH patients will receive their vaccine at their CMH primary care clinic. Additional information about the vaccine is available at www.citizensmemorial.com/covid-19/index.html.

CMH is following the Missouri vaccination plan, which authorizes the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in phases. Missouri is currently vaccinating Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 categories, which includes frontline healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, law enforcement, fire service and public health professionals.

For information about Missouri’s priority phases, go to https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/.

Individuals who sign-up on the waitlist will be contacted by a CMH representative when vaccine is available and appointments can be scheduled.