Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation long-term care facilities and residential care center will offer limited outdoor scheduled visitation with residents beginning June 24. This is in addition to window visits and Skype/Facetime/Zoom calls.

The facilities are following guidelines established by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which allow for outdoor visitation only.

Those who would like to visit a family member or friend outside or with an open window visit should contact the specific facility to schedule an appointment. Guidelines for visiting a resident include the following:

* No more than two visitors will be allowed to see a resident for 30 minutes.

* Visits are by appointment only.

* Visitors will be screened for temperature and symptoms and the visit will be contingent on the visitor passing the screening process.

* Visits will occur in a designated outdoor area.

* Hand sanitizer will be used before and after the visit.

* Visitors are expected to bring a mask and are required to wear it during the visit.

* Residents and visitors will remain 6 feet apart.

Visitors who are ill and have symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or fever, and those who are awaiting results of a COVID-19 test will not be allowed to visit a resident.