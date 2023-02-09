Community First Bank is excited to announce the hiring of Craig Johnson as a commercial and agricultural lender at our Appleton City Branch. Craig lives on a farm in El Dorado Springs with his wife and four children where they raise registered Beefmaster cattle that are marketed all over the United States along with several other countries. Craig’s roots in Appleton City trace back to his late grandfathers, Orval Johnson and Gary Hackett while his grandmother, Edna Hackett, still resides in Appleton City. Craig graduated Benedictine College in 2004 with a degree in business with an emphasis in finance.

Since 2017 Craig has been devoting his time to the farm after spending 13 years in the banking industry working for a local bank in St. Clair County. Since 2018 Craig has been serving as the minister at the Church of Christ in El Dorado Springs. In 2019, Governor Mike Parsons presented Craig with the “International Exporter of the Year” award for the state of Missouri.

Craig is eager to get back to banking in the town that he was raised in and has made so many lifelong friendships. If you have any commercial or agricultural lending needs, please call (660-476-2124) or stop in to see Craig.