Residents of El Dorado Springs and the surrounding Cedar County area are invited to a post-Thanksgiving community dinner from 1 – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29, in the Banquet Room at the El Dorado Springs Community Center. Held two days after the holiday, the dinner is intended for anyone who may not have had the resources for a traditional Thanksgiving meal or who does not have family nearby to share the holiday.

The meal is free and open to anyone who wishes to attend. Volunteers from the community will prepare a traditional Thanksgiving-style dinner, featuring turkey, dressing, vegetables, potatoes, rolls, pies and other seasonal favorites. The event offers an opportunity for residents to enjoy a home-style meal in the company of neighbors and friends.

Volunteers from local civic groups, churches and families will serve the meal and assist throughout the event. The Banquet Room at the El Dorado Springs Community Center provides a practical space for the gathering, making it easy for residents to come together and spend time with one another.

On Nov. 29, the post-Thanksgiving dinner will take place at the El Dorado Springs Community Center from 1 to 4 p.m. Residents can expect a warm, welcoming atmosphere, a traditional meal, and a chance to connect with others. The gathering is designed to provide nourishment, companionship, and a reminder that the spirit of Thanksgiving continues even after the holiday itself.

