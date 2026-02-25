Scams are costing families thousands

Follow-up inspection of a crawl space support column previously reported as having active termites. No evidence was found, yet a $1,500 termite treatment had been recommended.

Every week I meet homeowners after stressful inspections. They were told problems were urgent and expensive. Most never received clear proof. Fear arrives before facts, and decisions change quickly. That moment stays with families long after a Service Technician leaves.

Some families were billed for problems that never existed. I confirmed this through follow up visits. I watched cameras show seven minute treatments. Invoices later claimed full services. Trust disappears fast when paperwork contradicts what cameras show.

These are not isolated mistakes. These are scams in many forms. Fake inspections, fabricated infestations, exaggerated reports, and rushed recommendations happen every day. People are billed for work not performed. Service tickets often fail to match reality.

I am seeing this locally, and it concerns me. I am not only talking about aggressive sales. I am talking about charges tied to nonexistent problems. I am talking about paperwork that does not match reality. Families deserve proof before money changes hands.

If someone claims you have a serious pest issue, pause. Ask where activity was found. Ask for written documentation. Honest professionals welcome those questions. Scammers usually avoid them. Take notes and request summaries for your records.

You deserve evidence before expensive treatments. You deserve straight answers every time. Homes represent years of work and sacrifice. Businesses represent families and livelihoods. Fear should never empty savings or steal peace.

That is why I started Friday Scam Alert. Each Friday I break down one real scam I encounter and explain how it works. I also share what questions homeowners should ask before spending money. Facebook gives people a place to share experiences, ask questions, and report situations they run into. I personally respond so concerns do not go unanswered, and those conversations help expose scams faster.

Friday Scam Alert is a separate series focused on pest control scams. Facebook gives room for documentation and real examples that do not fit print. Details matter for families making decisions. This gives people time to slow down and think clearly.

If you would like to follow along, scan the QR code below. A new Scam Alert is posted every Friday. Share them with friends and local households.

I am not attacking companies. I am calling out dishonest practices. I am calling out fake infestations and invoices that do not reflect real work. Short visits billed as full services hurt people. Camera footage often tells the truth.

Careful choices protect budgets during inspections and quotes. Patience prevents regret when contracts arrive. Written findings create confidence for parents, seniors, renters and first time buyers. Second opinions often reveal gaps and unnecessary recommendations.

If this saves one household, it matters. Ask hard questions and compare opinions. Protect your home and business. Truth spreads when people speak up. Your voice helps others avoid traps. Please slow conversations, demand proof, and walk away when urgency replaces clear explanations.