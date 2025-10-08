By the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

While this case unfolded thousands of miles away in Wiltshire County, England, it raises familiar concerns for many Cedar County residents who’ve witnessed dogs—of all breeds—escaping their yards and roaming rural roads.

In the U.K., a woman named Rosa Tennant, 32, was recently sentenced after her American XL Bully escaped her property twice—once attacking a man and his spaniel in November 2024. According to Wiltshire Police, the victim and his dog both suffered lasting injuries nearly a year later. The dog, already listed as a restricted breed under Britain’s Dangerous Dogs Act, will now be humanely euthanized after Tennant failed to comply with her legal requirements for secure fencing and proper muzzling.

Authorities in England said Tennant showed “a complete lack of remorse” and ignored previous warnings about her dog’s behavior and housing setup. She pleaded guilty to owning a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury, and to possession of a fighting breed. Her sentence includes 120 hours of community service and £1,977 in fines and fees (approximately $2,460 U.S. dollars), along with a permanent ban from owning similar animals.

Though Missouri law differs greatly, this international case hits close to home. Across Cedar County, residents frequently encounter dogs wandering freely—some friendly, while others are aggressive. Law enforcement officers frequently remind the public that under Missouri statutes, dog owners can be held liable for injuries or property damage caused by their pets.

Whether it’s a working farm dog that slips through a fence or a family pet that darts out the door, loose animals can pose serious safety risks to neighbors, livestock, and motorists.

This story begs a question for local readers: Do you know the laws in Missouri regarding animal control and owner liability? Have you noticed an increase in loose dogs in your neighborhood or along county roads?

As rural communities like ours continue to balance open space with responsible pet ownership, these issues remain a shared concern — one that affects public safety, animal welfare, and community trust. For more information on local ordinances or to report a dangerous animal, contact your city hall or the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.