On Thursday, July 11, at 12:17 a.m. the fire chief was dispatched to a residence on W. Broadway for a cooking stove malfunction. The emergency was resolved by the chief.

On Friday, July 12, at 10:58 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Two trucks and 11 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, July 13, at 5:03 a.m. the fire chief and an assistant chief responded on a mutual aid call on S. Hwy. 97 for a search and rescue request for the use of the drone to help locate a missing person.