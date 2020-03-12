On Sunday, March 1, at 6:08 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a residence on S. 601 Rd. for an electrical fire. Sixteen firefighters and Trucks 2, 3 and 4 responded.

On Tuesday, March 3, at 11:08 a.m., the fire department was dispatched to Dairiconcepts for an ammonia leak. The leak was contained within the building. Eight fire fighters and Trucks 2, 4 and 5 responded.

At 4:50 a.m. on March 5, the fire chief, Bob Floyd, was dispatched to the intersection of Hwy. 32 and U Hwy. sought of El Dorado Springs to check out the smell of smoke. After investigating the area, no problem was discovered.

Friday Morning, March 6, at 8:03 a.m., the fire department was dispatched to a one vehicle accident with one of the vehicles on a fire 1⁄2 mile west of El Dorado Springs on US 54 Hwy. Fourteen fire fighters and Trucks 2 and 4 and tanker 1 responded.

Saturday, March 7 at 4:21 p.m., the department was dispatched to a grass fire off S. 401 Rd. Trucks 6, 7 and 8 and tankers 1 and 2 and 18 fire fighters responded.