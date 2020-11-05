On Sunday, Oct. 25, at 7:49 p.m. an assistant chief responded to a smoke smell call at an apartment at McCrary Circle. No fire was found.

On Monday Oct. 26, at 11:19 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to the Sac Osage Electric Coop shop building for a fire alarm. Smoke from a heater set off alarm. No fire was discovered. Truck 2 and 13 firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 1:42 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a tree fire caused by a power line on E. Hospital Rd. Trucks 2 and 5 and five firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12:23 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched for mutual aid call for St. Clair County to search for a lost 18-month-old child. The child was found safe. Fifteen firefighters aided in the search.