Staying cool becomes a health and safety concern as summer temperatures rise —especially for households without air conditioning. Thanks to the generosity of the El Dorado Springs Progress Club, West Central Missouri Community Action Agency (West Central) received 10 box fans to distribute across its nine-county region.

This marks the first year the Progress Club has contributed to the fan drive. The organization is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), one of the world’s oldest and largest women’s volunteer networks, dedicated to community improvement through hands-on service and grassroots advocacy.

The fans will be distributed to households with vulnerable residents, including seniors, individuals with disabilities, and families with young children—helping reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

If you would like to help by donating a box fan, contact FACES@wcmcaa.org or text 660-466-2134.

Pictured: Progress Club Members Ardella Fugate, Mary Luster, Kay Sewell, Jennifer Bland, Barbara Wilson, Martha Schuman, Anna Lee Barker, Susie Bruce.

West Central Missouri Community Action Agency has proudly served a nine-county region in west central Missouri since 1965. The organization’s mission, “West Central helps people and communities reach their fullest potential by cultivating and coordinating resources, building partnerships, and advocating for change,” is reflected in the wide range of programs and services offered. Each year, the agency provides housing assistance, emergency services, energy conservation, employment and training, transportation, and credit-building resources to over 10,500 individuals.

West Central’s primary service area includes Cass, Bates, Benton, Cedar, Henry, Hickory, Morgan, St. Clair, and Vernon counties. Program expansions have extended services into Barton, Camden, Dade, Dallas, Howell, Jackson, Polk, and Bourbon and Crawford counties in Kansas.

Learn more at https://wcmcaa.org.