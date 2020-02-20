FIRE DEPARTMENT HAS BUSY WEEKEND – On Saturday evening, Feb. 15, at 19:21 hours the El Dorado Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident east of town on US 54 Highway and County Road 701. The department setup traffic control until the Missouri Highway Patrol arrived. Also, the department responded to Woody’s Trailer Park for a reported propane leak on Saturday afternoon. The department was dispatched to a vehicle fire behind Allison’s Auto Parts at 23:52 hours (in photo). The vehicle was fully involved on arrival. And shortly after midnight, the department responded to the school for a dumpster fire. Photo courtesy of El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department.