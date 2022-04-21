On Sunday, April 10, at 12:25 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. One truck and 11 firefighters responded.

On Tuesday April 12, at 3:42 p.m. the department was dispatched to a small grass fire on U Hwy. caused by a downed electrical line. Three trucks and 10 firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, April 13, at 10 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a tree on fire out by Spook Lane. Two trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

On Thursday, April 14, at 11:22 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a residence on S. Vernon to assist the ambulance crew with a lift assist. Flour firefighters responded.

On Thursday afternoon at 1:46 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to O Hwy. in St. Clair County to assist in searching for a missing two-year-old male child. The child was found safe. One truck and 11 firefighters aided.

On Saturday April 16, at 1:30 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire on SW 1301 Rd. north of the City in St. Clair County. Five trucks and 13 firefighters responded.