On Wednesday, April 15 at 8:27 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a two vehicle accident on S. 201 Rd. and to the airport for an aircraft landing zone standby. Twenty-three firefighters and Trucks 2, 3, 4 and 5 responded.

On Saturday, April 18 at 2:06 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on CC Hwy. two miles west of Hwy. 32. No action was necessary. Fifteen firefighters and Trucks 2, 3 and 4 responded.