On Sunday, April 6, at 5:59 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a dumpster fire at the intersection of Park and Poplar. One truck and six firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, April 9, 3:14 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. The incident was cancelled after arrival. Two trucks and nine firefighters responded.