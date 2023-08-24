On Monday, Aug. 14, at 12:31 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Two trucks and 10 firefighters responded.
On Saturday, Aug. 19, at 4 a.m. the department was dispatched to a shed on fire on S. Main. Two trucks and 10 firefighters responded.
