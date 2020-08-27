On Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 8:30 a.m., the Fire Department dispatched to a reported grass fire on 54 Hwy. and HH Hwy. west of El Dorado. The fire was a controlled burn and no action was needed. Truck 8 and three firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6:28 p.m., the Fire Department responded to a mutual aid for Olympia Fire Department. A report of a baler was on fire. Trucks 2, 6, 7 and 8 and tanker 1 and 14 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, at 8:03 p.m., the Fire Department was dispatched to a fire outside of a residence on W Joe Davis St. The fire was extinguished. Trucks 2, 4 and 5 and 14 firefighters responded.