On Sunday, Aug. 23, at 5:51 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a location S. 251 Rd. to set up and maintain a landing zone for medical aircraft. Trucks 2, 4 and 5 and 14 firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 6:42 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to assist the ambulance with a lift assist at a residence on the north side of town. Seven firefighters responded.