On Sunday, Aug. 27, at 3:23 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to fire in a yard on W. Olive St. Two trucks and 14 firefighters responded.

On Monday, Aug. 28, at 10:51 p.m. the department was dispatched on a mutual aid with Taberville Fire Department to assist on a vehicle fire on S.W. 300 Rd. in St. Clair County. Two trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7:45 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a three-vehicle non injury accident 1⁄2 mile east of the Dedrick turnoff on U.S. 54 Hwy. One truck and 10 firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, at 2:24 p.m. the department was dispatched to assist with traffic control on Hwy. 82 at Faust Corner for a semi roll over. Two trucks and eight firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, 7:21 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to several small fires in the ditch on the S curves north of town on Hwy 82. Three trucks and 10 firefighters responded.