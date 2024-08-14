On Sunday, Aug. 4, at 9:09 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at Hwy. 32 and U Hwy. for traffic control. Three trucks and 19 firefighters responded.

On Monday, Aug. 5, at 9:03 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to dump trailer fire at Spring St. and Jackson. Two trucks and seven firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, at 5:23 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a one vehicle accident at the Short Ford Bridge in St. Clair County. Four trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, at 12:01 a.m. the fire department was dispatched on a mutual aid call with Stockton Fire Department for a one vehicle accident west of Stockton on Hwy 32. Three trucks and 13 firedighters responded. Later that morning, the dept. was dispatched to a residence on E. Broadway for a cooking stove fire. Two trucks and 10 firefighters responded to that incident. At 2:54 p.m. the department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Two trucks and 11 firefighters responded.