On Monday, Dec. 16, at 7:26 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire on W. Martin. Two trucks and 16 firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7:58 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire on W. Olive St. Minor damage was reported. Fire is under investigation. Two trucks and 11 firefighters responded.

On Friday, Dec. 20, at 3:32 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at Hwy. 32 and Hwy 97. Three trucks and 17 firefighters responded.