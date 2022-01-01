On Sunday, Dec. 19, at 5:49 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. One truck and nine firefighters responded.

On Monday, Dec. 20, at 11:09 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on S. Ohio St. for a structure fire. Two trucks and nine firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 11:38 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on US 54 Hwy. just east of W Hwy. east of town. Three trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

Later Wednesday afternoon at 5:33, the department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on E. 54 Hwy. in El Dorado Springs to assist. One truck and five firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, at 6:19 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. One truck and seven firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, at 9:08 p.m. the fire chief was dispatched to a residence on S. Vernon to a reported gas leak. The gas company resolved the situation.

On Friday, Dec. 24, at 10:14 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident west of town on 54 Hwy. Four trucks and 14 firefighters responded.