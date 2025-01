On Thursday, Jan. 2, at 8:55 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a reported fire in Tiffin, MO. Turned out to be a control burn and the incident response was cancelled while the trucks were enroute. Three trucks and 16 firefighters were responding.

On Friday, Jan. 3, at 2:02 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a one vehicle rollover accident 1 mile east of town. Two trucks and 12 firefighters responded.