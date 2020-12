On Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6:37 a.m. the Fire Chief was dispatched to a residence on Vernon St. concerning a carbon monoxide alarm going off. No carbon monoxide was detected.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, at 12:08 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a residence on S. Grand. The house was fully involved upon arrival. Trucks 2, 4, and 5 and 17 firefighters responded.