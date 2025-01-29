On Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 12:15 p.m. the fire department was dispatched on a mutual aid grass fire with Osceola Fire Ddepartment on S.W 828 Rd. in St. Clair County. Four trucks and eight firefighters responded.

On Friday, Jan. 24, at 3:09 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the intersection of Park and Poplar for a two-vehicle motor accident to perform extrication and set up and protected a landing zone for a medical aircraft at the practice field at the school. Three trucks and 18 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1:25 p.m. the dept. was dispatched to a large grass fire in a field on Cedar County Rd. 02. Four trucks and nine firefighters responded.