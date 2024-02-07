On Sunday, Jan. 28, at 4:41 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a two vehicle motor accident at US 54 and Main St. for traffic control. Three trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 4:10 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to multiple fires along the ditch on Hwy 82. Four trucks and 11 FF’s responded. At 6:36 p.m. the fire department was sent to a pickup on fire on HH Hwy. Five trucks and 17 firefighters responded to that fire.

On Friday, Feb. 2, at 11:23 p.m. the chief and an assistant chief were dispatched to assist the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office to search for a missing person at Stockton Lake using the drone.