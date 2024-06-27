On Sunday, June 16, at 70 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a two vehicle motor accident on DD Hwy. north of Cedar Springs. Three trucks and 15 firefighters responded.

On Monday, June 17, at 11:19 a.m. the fire department was notified of a possible carbon monoxide problem at city hall. A faulty CO detector was suspect, no problem was found. Two firefighters responded.

On Thursday, June 20, at 4 p.m. the fire department was dispatched on a mutual aid structure fire with Olympia Fire Department for some solar panels on fire on the roof of a residence on 1800 Rd. near Jericho Springs. Three trucks and nine firefighters responded.

On Saturday, June 22, at 11:57 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to an one vehicle accident at EE and AA Hwys. in Vernon County. Two trucks and 10 firefighters responded.