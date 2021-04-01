On Sunday, March 21 at 7:23 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on S. Kirkpatrick to a reported furniture in the front yard on fire. Truck 5 and 10 firefighters responded.

On Monday, March 22 at 9:45 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landzone for a medical aircraft. Trucks 2 and 5 and nine firefighters responded.

A short time later that evening, the Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire east of town. Three trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

On Thursday, March 25 at 8:49 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at Dedrick. Nothing found. Four trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

On Friday, March 26 at 8:27 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a residence on N. Park St. Three trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, March 27 at 5:46 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a convenience store at 115 E. Hwy 54 for an electrical fire. Nothing was found wrong. Trucks 2 and 5 and 13 firefighters responded.