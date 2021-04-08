On Wednesday, March 31, the Fire Department was sent over to a mutual aid natural cover fire in St. Clair County to assist Appleton City Fire. Three truck and seven firefighters responded.

On Friday, April 2, the Fire Department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a medical aircraft landing zone. The aircraft was diverted to Nevada airport. Truck 5 and seven firefighters responded.

Later that afternoon at 4:17 p.m. the Department was sent to an address on Hwy. 82 to a grass fire. Two trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

That same day at 8:29 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on E. Olive to a water heater fire. Trucks 2 and 5 and 10 firefighters responded.

Just before midnight at 11:40 p.m. the Department responded to a grass fire east of town on Hwy. 54. Two trucks and six firefighters responded.

Saturday, April 3, at 8:23 a.m. the Fire Department was sent to a yard on Caddell for a debris fire. Two trucks and 10 firefighters responded.