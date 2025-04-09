On Wednesday, April 2, at 10:30 a.m. the fire chief called for weather spotters to be deployed. Four trucks and 13 firefighters responded. After the all clear was advised one truck and eight firefighters responded to Nevada to assist with search and rescue efforts.

On Friday, April 4, at 9:53 a.m. the fire chief was dispatched to a one vehicle accident on H Hwy. in St. Clair County for traffic control. Later that afternoon at 1:22 p.m. the chief responded to a residence on S. Ohio St. for a natural gas leak.