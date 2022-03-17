On Monday, March 7, at 4:58 p.m. The fire department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Two trucks and 15 firefighters responded.
On Tuesday, March 8, at 5:20 pm. the department was dispatched to a small fire in the back yard at a residence on S. Main. One truck and seven firefighters responded.
