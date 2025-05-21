On Monday, May 12, at 5:35 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a small fire on N. Park. One truck and seven firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, May 13, at 11:24 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to residential extended care facility for a fire alarm sounding. Turned out to be a sensor malfunction. One truck and five firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, May 14, at 2:17 p.m. the fire chief responded to an apartment on McCrary Circle for a gas leak. A short time later the fire department was dispatched at 2:48 p.m. to a vehicle fire on 145 Rd. Two trucks and 11 firefighters responded.

On Thursday, May 15, at 2:00 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on E. US 54 Hwy. Two trucks and 10 firefighters responded.