On Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 2:49 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a mutual aid call with Taberville Fire Department for a two-vehicle accident on H Hwy. in St. Clair County. Three trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, at 8:21 a.m. the department was dispatched to a three-vehicle accident at Hwy. 54 and Hwy. 32 to perform traffic control. Two trucks and 14 firefighters responded.

Later that afternoon at 12:57 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a wood stove fire at a residence in St. Clair County. The resident was able to put the fire out but wanted the fire department to come and check it out. One truck and 10 firefighters went it route. The truck was diverted to a structure fire on E. Gentry at 1:01 p.m. Two trucks and 13 firefighters responded to that fire. An assistant chief and two firefighters investigated the wood stove fire.