On Monday Oct. 31, at 6:51 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to set up a traffic control at a motor vehicle accident at hwy. 32 and Hospital Rd. Two trucks and seven firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 8:48 a.m. the fire department was dispatched over in Vernon County to assist EMS at an ATV accident. Three trucks and six firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 1:26 p.m the fire department was dispatched to the airport to set up a landing zone but was cancelled entoute. One truck and four firefighters were responding.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 3:18 p.m. the department was dispatched to a natural cover fire east of town. Two trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10:35 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a semi tractor/trailer fire west of town. Four trucks and 15 firefighters responded.