On Sunday, Sept. 14, at 1:09 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a mutual aid structure fire with Walker Fire Department on S 1900 Rd. in Vernon County. Two trucks and nine firefighters responded.

On Monday, Sept. 15, at 6:57 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a grass fire on S 801 Rd. caused by a lightning strike. Four trucks and 18 firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 3:35 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a natural cover fire on SW 900 Rd. in St. Clair County. One truck and eight firefighters responded.

On Friday, Sept. 19, at 9:17 a.m. a fire officer was dispatched to a residence on S. Witt Dr. for a reported natural gas leak. After an investigation, no leak was discovered.