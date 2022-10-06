On Monday, Sept. 26, at 12:41 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire at the Christian School Daycare building. Three trucks and 18 firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 3:34 p.m. a firefighter was dispatched to a residence on N. Main for an electrical short.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 10:13 a.m. the department was dispatched to hay bales on fire on a property on E. 190 Rd. Two trucks and five firefighters responded.

On Friday, Sept. 30, at 4:46 p.m. the chief was dispatched to a residence on S. Jackson for a carbon monoxide gas call.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, at 12:23 p.m. the asst. chief assisted the gasoline delivery driver in cleaning up a small spill at a convenience store on W. Hwy. 54.