On Thursday, Dec. 21, at 10:12 a.m. the fire department responded to a lawn mower fire on S. Park. One truck and eight firefighters responded.

Later that evening at 5:01 p.m. the department was dispatched to a structure fire on W. Martin. Four trucks and 14 firefighters responded.

On Friday, Dec. 22, at 10:59 p.m. an assistant chief responded to Stockton to assist in a search and rescue of a missing person with the drone.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, at 3:33 p.m. the fire department was dispatched on a mutual aid call to assist Walker Fire Department on a structure fire on Minnie Ball Road in Vernon County. The department was cancelled upon arrival. Two trucks and three firefighters responded.

Twenty-Five minutes later, the department was dispatched to locate a vehicle accident in the area of County Roads E. 700 Rd. and S. 525 Rd. No incident was found. Three trucks and nine firefighters responded.