TOPS Chapter 9319 El Dorado Springs met in The Preferred Family Healthcare building, 700 E. Hospital Rd, El Dorado Springs on Thursday, Aug. 8, for their regular weigh-in and meeting.

In the absence of our Leader and Co Leader, Jean opened the meeting

Samantha led us in singing “Rock Off The Pounds”

We said our TOPS & KOPS Pledges.

Marilyn led us in some chair and stretching exercises

Jean led us in roll call; 16 members weighed in. The chapter had a gain of 5.0 lbs. and a loss of 6.4 pounds which gave us a net loss of 1.4 lbs.

The week’s best loser was Linda C with a loss of 2 pounds. Congratulations Linda. It was noted, the KOPS were even, they had a 4.2 gain and a 4.2 loss.

Pat had the program today,she passed a gift box around and let everyone look in it but not say anything. She said we all saw something special. There was a mirror in the box. She expanded on Linda Hall’s program from last week. She said we should celebrate each other’s values. She passed around a paper for everyone to write down the special value of themselves or of a fellow member. Such as Best Class Clown, Best awesome treasurer, Best awesome artist and so on. She said she thinks the Best Person to give a hello is Jan. Say something in your note that supports you or another member.

Thanks, Pat, for an awesome program.

Contest: Pat’s new contest is “Games Not Fines” starting with next week’s weigh-in if you lose or stay the same you get to put your name in the Money Jar. At the end of six weeks a drawing will be held and the winner gets half and the chapter gets half. The fee to enter will be $2 per person. The rules are the same for TOPS and KOPS. Just lose and get your name in the jar.

Juanita made a motion to accept this contest with each person entering pay $2 and the contest going for six weeks. Steve 2nd and motion carried. Please see Pat to pay your entry fee.

Marble game: Laura won the right to draw but did not get the winning one. The pot is at $10.50.

Laura and Tammy spoke on their experiences at the “Seeds of Hope” Conference. They each went to different sessions so came back with different ideas. Laura came back with a new mindset and lost two pounds. She has a book from a speaker who talks about how food affects your body. Tammy has books from speakers who talked about how the media is marketing foods not so good for us and how to read the labels and determine what is good and bad for us. Laura will be doing a program on this shortly.

With no other business we closed with our motto “IF IT IS TO BE IT IS UP TO ME”

TOPS toll-free number 1 800-932-8677 or you can find us on the web at www.tops.org.

Come and join us.

TOPS #MO 9319 meets each Thursday Morning in the “Preferred Family Healthcare building at 700 E. Hospital Rd, El Dorado Springs. Weigh in starts at 7:45 a.m. the meeting begins at 8:45 a.m. and is over by 10 a.m.