In accordance with the Affordable Care Act of 2010, Cedar County Memorial Hospital has made the written report of its recently conducted Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) available to the public. A link to the CHNA Report is located on the hospital’s home page at www.ccmh.co. In addition, a written copy of the report is available for review in the administrative office of Cedar County Memorial Hospital located at 1401 S. Park St. in El Dorado Springs, phone 417/876-3059. A CHNA is a formal, structured process for reviewing the health issues faced by a population, leading to prioritization of health needs and allocation of resources to address those needs.