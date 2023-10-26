TOPS Chapter 9319 El Dorado Springs met in The Preferred Family Healthcare building, 700 E. Hospital Rd, El Dorado Springs on Thursday, Oct. 12, for their regular weigh-in and meeting.

Warren, our leader, called the meeting to order.

Pam led us in singing “My New Favorite Things.”

We said our TOPS & KOPS Pledges

Warren led us in roll call; 20 members weighed in. The chapter had a gain of 4.8 lbs. and a loss of 10.6 with a net loss of 5.8 lbs.

Best Loser for the week was Pat with a loss of 2.8 lbs. Congratulations Pat.

Laura had the program today. She spoke on Transition. There is transition in the weather and we will soon be transitioning into winter. Laura provided each member with paper and scissors to cut out a snowflake. There are no two snowflakes alike just like no two people are alike. We each must find what works for us in the weight loss journey. Laura talked to us about her weight loss transition with TOPS. She lost over 123 pounds with TOPS. Laura joined TOPS in 2019, she came to the first meeting using a walker and weighing almost 300 pounds. Today Laura is a normal healthy weight. She was TOPS Queen for the state of Missouri in 2022 and is currently maintaining her KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly). As with any transition it can be a rough road but with the support of the TOPS chapter and weekly meetings Laura has made the “transition.”

Thank you, Laura, for a fun and inspirational program.

For 75 years, TOPS Club has helped people take off, and keep off, the weight. We are all about doing things by the book – we have strong ties to the medical community, and believe in healthy living from the inside, out. It is a holistic approach to wellness. No fad diets. No gimmicks. No shortcuts. With us, it all comes down to accountability, unwavering support, and top-tier resources.

For more information, call Linda Hall at 417 876 7404, TOPS toll-free number 1 800-932-8677 or you can find us on the web at www.tops.org.

Come and join us.

TOPS #MO 9319 meets each Thursday Morning in the “Preferred Family Healthcare building at 700 E. Hospital Rd, El Dorado Springs. Weigh-in starts at 7:45 a.m. the meeting begins at 8:45 a.m. and is over by 10 a.m.