The Lighthouse Children’s Theatre (LCT) is proud to announce the recipients of its new Ken Watkins Memorial Scholarship: Crayton Lynn Thorell and Emersyn Compton.

Named in honor of the late Ken Watkins—a lifelong El Dorado Springs resident, dedicated family man, and legendary local athlete whose family holds deep ties to the theatre community—the scholarship awards $250 to deserving students pursuing post-high school education.

Celebrating Dedicated Youth Leaders

Both scholarship recipients have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the theatre program across multiple productions, fulfilling the core requirements of academic achievement and community involvement:

Crayton Lynn Thorell, a Cottey College freshman with a 3.5 cumulative GPA, is pursuing a degree in Secondary Education with an emphasis in Social Studies and Political Science. Crayton’s impressive LCT stage history includes memorable roles such as Ursula in The Little Mermaid (2023), Gladys Gutzman in Junie B. Jones (2024), Uncle Fester in The Addams Family (2025), and Enid Hoopes in Legally Blonde (2026). Crayton credits the theatre with helping break out of a shell, teaching valuable teamwork, and learning to embrace the joyful chaos of live productions.

In addition to receiving the scholarship, Crayton is continuing to give back to LCT by serving as the board’s college internship liaison for the newly launched Lighthouse Leadership Fellowship. This brand-new, two-year internship program is designed for college students and recent graduates majoring in Music, Theatre, or Education. It offers hands-on mentorship,

flexible scheduling, portfolio projects, and direct leadership experience—moving from an Assistant Director role in year one under mentors Shayne Daniel and Emily Bridges to taking full helm as a Director in year two. As college internship liaison, Crayton will help bridge the gap between LCT and local college students interested in building their leadership and educational skills.

Emersyn Compton, maintaining a 3.8 cumulative GPA, is heading to Victory College in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to study Worship Ministry. Emersyn’s extensive LCT background spans both performing and leadership, starring as Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023) before taking on vital behind-the-scenes leadership roles as a stage manager for Junie B. Jones (2024), The Addams Family (2025), and Legally Blonde / The Lion King Jr. Emersyn expressed deep gratitude for the multifaceted experience gained at LCT—ranging from music production and stage direction to building confidence in younger performers.

Honoring a Lasting Community Legacy

The scholarship honors the memory of Ken Watkins, who passed away on June 17, 2026, at the age of 77. Known for his standout athletic career at El Dorado Springs High School and Missouri State University—as well as playing professional baseball in the Boston Red Sox organization—Ken was deeply devoted to his family, his faith, and his community. Memorial contributions to support youth programs through Lighthouse Children’s Theatre serve as a testament to his enduring legacy of hard work, family values, and community support.

LCT congratulates Crayton and Emersyn and wishes them great success in their upcoming academic and career endeavors!