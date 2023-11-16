The MFA Oil Foundation has awarded a grant to the City of Walker to assist with the Community Building Roof Replacement. The MFA Oil Foundation provides support to nonprofit organizations that are working to improve communities where MFA Oil has a significant concentration of members and employees. Since it was established in 1998, the MFA Oil Foundation has awarded more than three million dollars in grants.

MFA Oil Senior Director of Employee Engagement and Culture Tom May described the MFA Oil Foundation as “a program that allows our company to give support back to the rural communities that are the foundation of our business. The grants the Foundation awards help support many youth programs and organizations active in addressing and solving community problems and improving the quality of life.”

About MFA Oil Company:

MFA Oil Company, formed in 1929, is a farmer-owned cooperative with more than 40,000 members. MFA Oil is the ninth largest propane retailer in the United States. The company supplies fuels, lubricants and propane to customers in Missouri, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Through a subsidiary, MFA Oil operates Break Time convenience stores in Missouri and Big 0 Tires franchises in Arkansas and Missouri. For more information about MFA Oil, visit www.mfaoil.com.

Photo: Harold Walters, Mayor, City of Walker (left) and Kurt Warner- MFA Oil and Propane (right).