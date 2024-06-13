Dave Sorrick, owner of In God We Trust LLC in Mindenmines, MO, will bring his presentation on old U.S. coins and currency to the Bushwhacker Museum, 212 W. Walnut Street, Nevada, at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 15.

As part of the Living History series during Bushwhacker Days 2024, Sorrick will present “Money Talks: Odd and Interesting Coins of the Nineteenth Century” as part of the slate of free activities offered by the museum and the Vernon County Historical Society.

Sorrick’s discussion of ten coins and banknotes in use before, during and after the Civil War coincides with the Freedom’s Frontier traveling exhibit Waging War: The Cost and Currency of the Civil War appearing at the museum in June. This exhibit is on loan from the Watkins Museum of History from the KU College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Lawrence, KS.

The Bushwhacker Museum is open free of charge on Saturday, June 15 during Bushwhacker Days.

Dave Sorrick is a life-long collector and dealer of old coins, currency and precious metals with over forty years of numismatic experience. Sorrick served on the Kansas Commemorative Coin Commission during the design of the Kansas State Quarter in 2004 and 2005 by appointment of Kansas Governor Kathleen Sebelius.

In 2023, he presented an exhibit and series of discussions at the Miners Hall Museum, Franklin, KS concerning Of Money and Metals: Doing Business in the Mining Era. His business In God We Trust LLC is located in the former Bank of Minden building in Mindenmines, MO.

For more information or a private appointment contact Sorrick at ddsorrick@yahoo.com or call 620-423-6600.