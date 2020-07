From left: Lion Cory Barton – First year director; Lion Lisa Burkdoll – Lion Tamer; Lion Frank Lambrecht – Vice President; Lion Sam Eaves – Second year director; District Governor Theresa Kee; Lion James Rosie – Secretary; Lion Charles Winfiel – President and Lion Edith Winfiel – Treasure.

Congratulations to all elected officers, and best wishes. Looking forward to seeing the club grow, as well as upcoming events.