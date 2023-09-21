Ryan Ferris has taken the position of Service and Parts Department Manager at Fugate Motors in El Dorado Springs. He will oversee all aspects of that department.

Ryan is a lifetime resident of the area, graduating from Nevada High school. He has a bachelor’s degree in automotive Technology from Pittsburg State University and has over six years’ experience in running service departments.

He said, “I’d love to see all my old customers here at Fugate’s. We’re here to provide the high-quality service you deserve. We look forward to servicing the El Dorado Springs and Nevada communities as well as the surrounding communities.”