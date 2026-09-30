The Nine Wonders Optimist Club held their Recognition Dinner and Installation Banquet on Tuesday, Sept 15 at the Optimist Building. 2025 – 2026 Recognition and Year in Review was presented by President Gina Whitlock and the 2026 – 2027 Installation of officers and Board of Directors was by West Missouri District Past Governor Don Beaty.

Officers for 2026 – 2027 are President Danna Whitlock, Secretary Debbie Floyd, Treasurer Stephanie Arnold, Vice Presidents Fay Koger and Suzette Berning, Past President Gene Whitlock, Board Members Terry Floyd, Brenda Beaty, Makenzie Schwalm, Tammy Hutchison, Crissa Knoll and Joyce Whitlock.

The meeting closed with final remarks by President-Designate Danna Whitlock.