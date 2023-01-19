CCMH has recently welcomed Peyton Newman to the hospital’s Radiology Team. She is working as a Student Radiology Tech while completing her education at SBU in Bolivar. She’s on schedule to receive her Radiology and Health Sciences Degrees in 2023. When she’s not working or going to school she enjoys riding horses and roping — and living the ranch life with her family. Here are Peyton’s Fun Facts:
Favorite color – Turquoise
Favorite food – Steak — Medium rare – no sauce
Favorite dessert – Brownies – no icing
Favorite book – “Where The Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
Favorite TV show – Outlander
Favorite movie – Tombstone
Favorite candy bar – Hershey’s – no nuts
Favorite drink – Iced Coffee – A Sugar-Free German Chocolate from 7 Brew Coffee in Springfield
Favorite holiday – Christmas
Favorite sports team – KC Chiefs
Favorite vacay destination – the mountains around Estes Park, CO
Favorite animal – Cows and Horses
Favorite song – “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
Dream Car – A new style Ford Bronco
Go to saying – “It is what it is”
And then…Tell me something about yourself that most might not know – Her reply – “I don’t think I’ll ever, ever, ever be eating raw Sushi in my lifetime!!” Welcome Peyton – we’re so glad you are here.
