The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case involving multiple cattle found shot and killed in the Walker area, east of Nevada, along U.S. Highway 54.

According to a recent social media post from the sheriff’s office, investigators believe the cattle were killed with a small-caliber firearm. Sheriff Jason Buehler announced that a $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible person or persons.

Sheriff Buehler said his office has recovered evidence from the scene and is urging anyone with information — no matter how small — to come forward.

“I will not tolerate this,” Buehler stated. “We are a rural community, and farms and ranches sustain the life and livelihood of a good portion of the population in Vernon County. I will not leave any stone unturned.”

The department emphasized that tips can be made anonymously. Citizens may contact Vernon County Dispatch at (417) 667-6042 or submit information online at www.vernoncosheriff.org/crime-tips.

As of press time, no suspects have been captured, and the investigation remains ongoing.